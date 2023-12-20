PPEC helps brighten the holidays throughout the region

PPEC Member Service Representative Laurie Ford and Dispatcher Amy Waters deliver coat donations to Thomas Edison Preschool students in Van Wert. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — In a season marked by gratitude and compassion, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative led three community initiatives, leaving a trail of warmth, joy, and support across the region. As the season unfolds, PPEC demonstrates the cooperative principle of concern for community, highlighting that no matter how small, collective efforts can greatly benefit those in need.

Clothes for Joes: Honoring Veterans on Veterans Day

On November 10, PPEC hosted a Veterans Day donation drive. Both members and the wider community donated diabetic socks, toiletries, men’s and women’s clothing, and more. The outpouring of support filled several SUVs, delivering much-needed provisions to Clothes for Joes – an organization dedicated to supporting veterans in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. For more about their mission, visit clothesforjoes.org.

Operation Christmas Child: Spreading Holiday Cheer Worldwide

This year, PPEC’s employees showcased the spirit of giving by donating 32 shoe boxes to Operation Christmas Child. Collaborating with Samaritan’s Purse, this international program sends Christmas presents to children in need around the globe. Each box is filled with care and hygiene items, school supplies, water bottles, toys, and more. To learn more about this initiative, visit samaritanspurse,org.

Winter Coat Drive: Wrapping the Community in Warmth

PPEC’s commitment to the community continued with a winter coat drive, aiming to keep local families warm throughout the winter. The drive collected new or gently used coats, spanning sizes 2T to Adult XL, which produced an incredible donation of 128 coats. The coats were donated to Thomas Edison Preschool, Paulding County Opportunity Center, Paulding Senior Center, Continental Elementary, Putnam County Educational Service Center, New Haven Food Pantry, and New Haven Primary School.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 13,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.