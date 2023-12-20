Prep roundup: basketball, bowling

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Crestview 62 Fort Jennings 40

FORT JENNINGS — Crestview used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Fort Jennings for a 62-40 win Tuesday night.

The Knights led 38-24 entering the final period, then Braxton Leeth scored nine of his 13 points, including a pair of treys, and Connor Sheets put in 10 of his 12 points on three baskets and four foul shots. Two teammates also finished in double figures – Tommy Heffner scored 12 points and Wren Sheets added 11. Crestview led 10-6 after one quarter and 23-16 at halftime.

Calvin Menre led Fort Jennings and all scorers with 15 points, with 12 coming in the second half. Adam Hoersten added nine points for the Musketeers.

The Knights (6-1) will host Delphos St. John’s on Friday. Fort Jennings (2-4) will host Ayersville on Friday, then will travel to Lincolnview on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Wayne Trace 42 Van Wert 27

Kendra Deehring scored 12 points but Van Wert fell to Wayne Trace 42-27 on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders (5-2) led 13-6 after one quarter and 20-12 at halftime. Wayne Trace’s Careen Winans hit a pair of third quarter treys and the visitors carried a 28-19 lead into the final period. Caroline Winans scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, while Deehring connected on three baskets in the quarter.

Both teams will return to action Thursday. Van Wert (2-5) will host Delphos St. John’s and Wayne Trace will entertain Fort Jennings.

Bowling

Cougars, Panthers split

Van Wert defeated Parkway in boys bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday, but the Panthers won on the girls’ side.

The Cougars won 2,489-2,228, with Tristan Blackmore leading the way with a 245 and a 428 series. Other top scores came from Hayden Davis (211), Christian Thatcher (177), and Gavin Springer (174). Davis a 368 two-game series and Thatcher finished with a 344. Jordan Bennett, Braxton Kline and Blake Sutton also contributed to the win.

The Lady Panthers edged Van Wert 1,864-1,802. Freshman Makayla Wannemacher led Van Wert with a 156 and Reagan Horine rolled a 155 game. High two game totals came from Wannemacher (305) and Horine (303).

Van Wert has a lengthy break and will host Waynesfield-Goshen January 8.