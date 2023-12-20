Two murder trials possible in 2024

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s rare, but there could be a pair of murder trials in Van Wert County in 2024. The cases are unrelated.

Ryan E. Houser, 38, of Celina, is facing four charges, aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; possessing a weapon under disability, a third degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

The charges are tied to the early September shooting death of Barbara Ganger, 43, of Van Wert. Her body was discovered on Labor Day Monday, September 4, when the Van Wert Police Department was called on to do a welfare check at Van Wert West Apartments on W. Main St., after several calls to Ganger’s residence went unanswered. Officers made entry to the apartment and found her deceased inside. She had been shot twice, once in the stomach area and once in the head.

Andrus

Houser

Houser was arrested and jailed in Mercer County September 8, on unrelated charges of having a weapon under disability and a probation/parole violation. He was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury November 2, and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing five days later. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield set bond was at $1 million.

Court records show Houser waived his right to a speedy trial. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. A trial date could be set at that time. Houser is represented by Scott Gordon.

The other case that could go to trial next year is that of Larry Andrus Jr. of Van Wert. He’s charged with murder, an unclassified felony; voluntary manslaughter, a first degree felony; two counts of involuntary manslaughter, both first degree felonies, and strangulation, a second degree felony.

The charges are connected to the September 30 death of Roy D. Watts, 59, at his home in the 300 block of S. Vine St. According to a police report, Andrus and Watts were involved in a verbal argument, followed by a physical altercation. The report stated that Andrus was interviewed by Van Wert Police shortly after the incident, along with at least one other witness to the altercation. He was indicted by a grand jury on November 2, but fled the area.

Andrus was arrested November 8 by U.S. Marshals in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, he was traveling on a Greyhound bus from Pennsylvania and was scheduled to arrive at a Bay County tattoo shop for an interview. Once the bus was identified, members of the Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force, Panama City Division, pulled it over and arrested Andrus without incident.

Andrus was booked into the Bay County Jail and waived extradition back to Ohio. He was transported back to Van Wert County November 29. During arraignment that same day, he entered a not guilty plea and bond was set at $500,000. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for today in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and a trial date could be scheduled then. He’s represented by attorney Barry E. Schroeder of Ottawa.

Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger was asked about the possibility of a plea bargain one or both of the cases, which would eliminate the need for a trial or trials.

“A plea bargain is a possibility in any case,” Yarger said. “They could also plead guilty.”