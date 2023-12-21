Board seeking applications for vacancy

VW independent staff

Applications are being accepted for a vacant seat on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

Anyone interested in serving should submit a notice of interest in writing to Superintendent Mark Bagley by Friday, December 29. Applications will be reviewed by the board and superintendent. The board is expected to appoint someone to the seat at the January 11, 2024 meeting.

The vacant seat is currently held by Anthony Adams. Adams submitted petitions to run for re-election but the petitions were ruled invalid by the Van Wert County Board of Elections. Adams said he plans to submit a notice of interest to be appointed to the seat.