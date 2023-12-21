Delphos PD donation

The Delphos Police Department thanked Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger for a generous donation for upgrades to existing computers in the department’s detective bureau. One new computer will also be built to assist investigators in examining large amounts of electronic data, retrieved for criminal investigations involving a wide array of crimes. Accepting the check from Yarger are Delphos Detective David Clark (left) and Detective Sgt. Kevin Klaus (right). Photo submitted