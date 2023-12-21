Food bank donation

Employees of Alexander & Bebout Inc. recently held their 16th annual food drive in conjunction with their company Christmas party at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert. The employees collected 400 food items during the drive, with Thomas Wells and Jack Frank with 360 of those items. In addition to the food, a monetary donation totaling $319 was raised. All donations will go to the United Methodist Co-Operative Ministries Food Bank. Shown from left to right are Charlie Salway, Nick Bockrath, Cory McMichael, Ross Shartzer, Austin Smith, Annie Shartzer, Mike Cress, Sara DeVore, Shae Wortman, Shawn Hovlid and Emma Wallace. Photo submitted