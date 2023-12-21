Girls hoops: Cougars, Lancers lose

VW independent sports

Delphos St. John’s 42 Van Wert 36

Emma Will scored 20 points to lead Delphos St. John’s to a 42-36 victory over Van Wert on Thursday. Abby Kemer and Faith Cross each added nine points for the Blue Jays (2-6).

Jordanne Blythe led Van Wert with 15 points, including 12 in the second half. Katie Deamicis and Amaya Dowdy each added six points for Van Wert (2-6).

Delphos St. John’s will travel to Columbus Grove on Saturday, and Van Wert will play at Delphos Jefferson on Saturday, December 30.

Miller City 66 Lincolnview 44

MILLER CITY — The Wildcats enjoyed a 66-34 win over visiting Lincolnview on Thursday.

Lincolnview (4-5) will return to action January 4 at Lima Central Catholic.