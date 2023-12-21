Lincolnview becomes latest school to close for eclipse

Thursday’s meeting was the final one for Lincolnview school board member Brad Coil. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview became the third county school district to officially cancel classes scheduled for April 8, 2024, the day of a rare solar eclipse. Van Wert County will be directly in the path of the eclipse.

During Thursday night’s regular monthly school board meeting, the final meeting of 2023, Superintendent Jeff Snyder outlined several options, included a delayed start the school day, early dismissal, a swap of days and closing school. In the end, board members voted to cancel classes on April 8 and setting the day as a professional development day for staff, possibly via remote means.

“I did reach out to a school in Kentucky and talked with them – ‘did everyone really show up (at their last eclipse)?’ and they said absolutely and they did close school that day and they were happy that they did,” Snyder said. “It’s hard to imagine all these people coming here for that experience. The concerns are the traffic, getting our kids home and if there is this many people coming will they obey the traffic (laws) or lights flashing, so there’s concerns about the safety of the kids that day.”

Earlier this week, the Crestview and Van Wert school boards decided to cancel classes on the day of the eclipse.

Among the personnel items approved by the board: the retirement resignations of food services director Deborah Miller, effective January 31, 2024, and elementary choir teacher Lori Klausing, effective May 24, 2024. The board also accepted the resignations of varsity soccer coach Anson Moody and assistant cross country coach Ben Cowan.

The board approved supplemental contracts for Chad Kraner, play director, and Stacie Korte, assistant play director. Personal service contracts were approved for Kim Pollock, assistant director, Mary Ann Falk, play tech director, and Josh England, set coordinator.

In other business the board:

Agreed to continue the free breakfast program for all students until deemed no longer necessary.

Renewed Willow Bend, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and Ohio School Boards Association memberships.

Approved the Lincolnview indoor track club and volunteer coaches Matt Langdon, Ben Cowan, Kendra Heffelfinger and Jeff Jacomet as volunteer coaches.

The board heard presentations from members of the Lincolnview Drama Club and director Chad Kraner on the fall play and the upcoming spring production. Board members also heard from the high school cross country teams and head coach Matt Langdon. The boys’ and girls’ teams both qualified for last month’s state tournament.

During his monthly report to the board, Snyder said the elementary addition project is progressing as expected and should be complete by March. He also noted new athletic signs are up near the school and in Middle Point, Venedocia and Elgin.

It was the final meeting for board member Brad Coil, who served one term. He was thanked for his service and was presented with a plaque. His seat will be filled by Ashley Breese next month.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting, tax budget meeting and regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.