Murder suspect appears in local court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A total of eight criminal hearings were held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Time waiver

A Van Wert man charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and strangulation waived his right to a speedy trial. Larry Andrus Jr., 48, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 24.

Larry Andrus Jr.

The charges against Andrus are tied to the September 30 death of Roy D. Watts, 59, of Van Wert. Andrus and Watts were allegedly involved in a verbal argument and a physical altercation at a S. Vine St. home. He was indicted on November 2 but fled the area. Andrus was arrested November 8 by U.S. Marshals in Bay County, Florida, and was transported back to Van Wert County three weeks later. He remains in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Jury trial

Jack Buckner, 48, Van Wert, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, after a two-day jury trial. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. January 24.

Arraignments

A homeless man accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at Brumback Library pleaded not guilty to two counts of vandalism, both fifth degree felonies. Bond for Todd Bruseau, 48, was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 10. The vandalism occurred November 13, when Bruseau allegedly used a flag pole to break two windows on the front of the W. Main St. library. He’s also accused of causing damage to several bubble lamps and glass to a flood light.

Jesse Hodgson, 36, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, both fifth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or surety and ordered electronic house arrest if released. A pre-trial conference was scheduled got 10 a.m. January 8.

Plea changes

Derick Blake, 34, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty of insurance fraud, a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 8:30 a.m. January 25.

Julie Survilla, 47, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Brandon Davis, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 80 days already served and remaining time to be served on electronic house arrest.

Probation violation

Lowery Irby, 26, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by committing another offense. He was re-sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and perform 50 hours of community service. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, attend drug court, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs