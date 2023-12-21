Nabbed!

The Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team apprehended the Grinch early Thursday afternoon. According to Chief Doug Weigle, he was acting very suspicious in the 500 block of E. Main St. Officer Wells approached the Grinch and he did not cooperate, so the SRT was called in for back up and the grinch was arrested and taken into custody. He apologized for trying to steal Christmas. It was all in good fun. The Grinch was actually Kevin Hague, owner of Hague Towing, who showed up with a meat tray for the police department. VWPD photos