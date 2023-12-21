Queen Jubilee XLIX candidates listed

Submitted information

Candidates for the Van Wert Peony Festival’s Queen Jubilee have been selected for the 49th annual pageant. The crowning event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert. Nine candidates from the area will compete in several areas of competition for the title of Queen Jubilee XLIX, and all contestants will receive a scholarship upon competition of the festival. Over $5,000 in total scholarships will be awarded to the Queen and her court.

This year’s candidates include:

Melissa Joseph, daughter of Kirby and Sammi Joseph, will be representing Crestview.

Emily Rode, daughter of Crysti Rode and Joe Rode, will be representing Delphos Jefferson.

Chloe Etzkorn, daughter of Matt and Denise Etzkorn, will be representing Delphos St. John’s.

Claire Keysor, daughter of Mike and Leah Keysor, is a homeschool student, representing independently educated students.

Sydney King, daughter of Craig King, will be representing Lincolnview.

Jessa Burgei, daughter of Chris and Megan Burgei, will be representing Ottoville.

Elli Barton, daughter of Ben and Tricia Barton, will be representing Paulding.

Macy Johnson, daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson, will be representing Van Wert.

Tess Vonderwell, daughter of Dave and Sue Vonderwell, will be representing Vantage Career Center.

The lucky young woman crowned as Queen Jubilee XLIX and her court will reign over the 20234 Peony Festival June 7-8 and have numerous other opportunities to be involved throughout the area.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in late January.