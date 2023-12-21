Radio stations to play Christmas music
VW independent staff
99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will play all Christmas music all day on Sunday, December 24, and Christmas Day, December 25.
POSTED: 12/21/23 at 10:07 pm. FILED UNDER: News
