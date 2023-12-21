VWCS to close for rare solar eclipse

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A swap of school days has been approved by the Van Wert school board.

During Wednesday night’s monthly meeting, the board approved a recommendation by Superintendent Mark Bagley to not hold classes on Monday, April 8, 2024, the day of the total solar eclipse. In exchange, students will have school on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 19, and staff members will report on April 8 for a professional development day.

“Based on the timing of our release at three o’clock and having adequate supervision, we think it’s the best thing to flip those days,” Bagley said. “It means there are no days off school in February but we also know there’s weather in February and this year it appears as though it could be a late winter.”

Superintendent Mark Bagley recommended no classes be held on April 8, 2024. Scott Truxell/Van Wert indpendent

The board accepted several resignations, including Nicole Blair, high school/middle school custodial maintenance, effective January 2; Kevin Dailey, bus driver, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year; Thomas Leindecker, custodial/maintenance, and Diane Tobe, accounts payable/receivable specialist, effective December 8.

Several retirement-resignations were accepted, including Cindy Dawson, early childhood center paraprofessional; Michael Ragan, bus driver; Nancy Brown, high school English/language arts; Laura Etter, second grade teacher, and Rhonda Mohr, second grade teacher. Each of those retirement-resignations will take place at the end of the current school year.

Olivia Young was hired as accounts payable/receivable specialist, and Nate Hoverman and Kimberly Laudick were approved as volunteer indoor track coaches.

The board’s representative to the Athletic Council, Julie Burenga, said funding has been obtained to transform the weight room into a fitness center.

“We are going to see a complete remodel of the current weight room,” she explained. “It will be a true fitness center with equipment that can be used by all athletes. This has been accomplished financially as a partnership between several individual donors who stepped up with large donations, the Cougar Booster Club has contributed quite a bit and the athletic department has also contributed.”

Burenga said the total cost is $150,000 and it should be ready for use by July.

It was noted on the agenda that applications are being accepted for an upcoming vacancy on the board (see story below).

In other business the board:

Approved an athletic training services agreement with OhioHealth Physican Group through July 31, 2028.

Approved the transfer the $250,000 (Mercy Health scholarship proceeds) from the general fund to the Eggerss Stadium renovation fund.

Accepted a long list of donations from individuals and businesses totaling over $30,000.

The board also heard a presentation by Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins, Assistant Principal Ryan Parrish and school counselor Maggie Roehm on a partnership between the school and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting, tax budget hearing and regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 11, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. In addition, the public records commission will meet immediately prior to the organizational meeting to review the records retention schedule.