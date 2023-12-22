Boys hoops recap: Cougars, Lancers lose

VW independent sports

Lima Central Catholic 75 Van Wert 45

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic jumped out to a big lead early and went on to defeat Van Wert 75-45 on Friday.

Eight Lima Central Catholic players scored in the first quarter and the Thunderbirds led 22-8 at the of the period. Jordan Priddy scored nine points in the second quarter and the hosts pushed the lead to 43-23 at halftime. The advantage was extended to 61-29 after three quarters and the Thunderbirds led by as many as 34 early in the fourth period.

The much taller Thunderbirds had a 35-19 rebounding advantage.

Priddy and Demarr Foster each scored 13 for Lima Central Catholic (5-0), Angelo Collins added 12 and Carson Parker finished with 11 points. Keaten Welch led Van Wert with 13 points, while Kaden Shaffer and Collin Haggerty each finished with nine points.

Van Wert (1-6) will host Columbus Grove on Friday (5 p.m. JV start) and Ottoville ( 4 p.m. JV start) on Saturday.

Ottoville 71 Lincolnview 50

Ottoville used a big second half to defeat Lincolnview 71-50 on Friday.

The Big Green led 13-12 after the first quarter and 35-32 at halftime. The final two quarters were very different thought. Ottoville outscored the hosts 19-8 in the third quarter and carried a 54-40 lead into the final quarter. The Big Green enjoyed a 17-10 fourth quarter scoring advantage.

Jace Langhals led Ottoville with 21 points, Michael Turnwald added 16 and Landon Horstman finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Chayse Overholt led the Lancers with 12 points and Kreston Tow and Bennett Kill each chipped in with nine.

Lincolnview (1-4) will host Fort Jennings tonight (5 p.m. JV start), and Ottoville (5-2) will host Crestview on Friday.