Elwer leads Blue Jays by Crestview 62-44

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Cam Elwer was unstoppable and hot shooting from the second quarter on helped Delphos St. John’s pull away from Crestview, 62-44, at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday.

Elwer, a 6-1 sophomore guard, finished with 36 points, including 12-of-13 from the foul line, and had nine rebounds.

“Cam Elwer was really good tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “He did a great job attacking he basket early and then his pull-up jump shot was really good tonight. We didn’t have an answer for him.”

Crestview’s Connor Sheets (44) tries to muscle in for two points against the Blue Jays. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“He’s so unique,” said Delphos St. John’s head coach and father Aaron Elwer. “When you see something like tonight and all the time and hard work he puts in when nobody’s there…he’s one of those guys that loves to compete. He hates to lose and he’s going to do what he needs to do to win.”

The Knights (6-2) led 11-9 after the first quarter, with Connor Sheets and Tommy Heffner combining for nine points, but things changed in the second period. The Blue Jays (5-1) went 6-of-7 from three point range, including two each by Elwer and Andrew Elwer, and Delphos St. John’s carried a 29-18 lead into halftime.

“At times we haven’t shot it that well but we have guys that need to be accounted for and I think that’s what makes us different than in years past,” Elwer said.

Delphos St. John’s switched things up in the second half and went 13-of-22 inside the three point arc. The Blue Jays led 48-32 entering the fourth quarter. Cam Elwer scored nine points in the third quarter and Austin Moenter added six.

“Tonight was an opportunity for us not just to send a message but to play well and see where we are at this point,” Delphos St. John’s head coach Aaron Elwer said. “We made things really difficult for them and our guys fought and battled and trusted our game plan.”

Sheets led the Knights with 14 points, while Heffner added 10 points.

Delphos St. John’s will host Bath tonight, and Crestview will play at Kalida on Wednesday.

Box score

St. John’s 9 20 19 14 – 62

Crestview 11 7 14 12 – 44

Delphos St. John’s: Tyce McClain 1-0-2; Brayden Klaus 1-0-2; Drew Boggs 1-0-3; Cam Elwer 10-12-36; Austin Moenter 4-0-9; Andrew Elwer 2-0-6; Aaron Moenter 2-0-4

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 1-0-3; Kellin Putman 1-3-6; Braxton Leeth 1-1-3; Tommy Heffner 4-2-10; Wren Sheets 3-2-8; Connor Sheets 5-4-14

JV: Crestview 40-25