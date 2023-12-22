Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 22.
Allen East 56 Cory-Rawson 33
Antwerp 46 Kalida 45
Archbold 57 Fairview 23
Ayersville 49 Fort Jennings 40
Celina 42 Versailles 41
Coldwater 48 Shawnee 46
Columbus Grove 53 Patrick Henry 47
Delphos St. John’s 62 Crestview 44
Fort Recovery 39 South Adams (IN) 37
Kenton 91 Waynesfield-Goshen 57
Miller City 40 Van Buren 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 77 Toledo Bowsher 56
Ottoville 71 Lincolnview 50
Pandora-Gilboa 48 Leipsic 37
Parkway 54 Delphos Jefferson 47
Paulding 56 Stryker 33
Spencerville 68 Minster 51
St. Marys Memorial 58 Marion Local 39
Temple Christian 49 New Knoxville 46
Toledo Start 49 Defiance 39
Wapakoneta 44 Perry 35
Wauseon 56 Tinora 45
Wayne Trace 74 Arlington 51
POSTED: 12/22/23 at 10:15 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports