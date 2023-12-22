Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, December 22.

Allen East 56 Cory-Rawson 33

Antwerp 46 Kalida 45

Archbold 57 Fairview 23

Ayersville 49 Fort Jennings 40

Celina 42 Versailles 41

Coldwater 48 Shawnee 46

Columbus Grove 53 Patrick Henry 47

Delphos St. John’s 62 Crestview 44

Fort Recovery 39 South Adams (IN) 37

Kenton 91 Waynesfield-Goshen 57

Miller City 40 Van Buren 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 77 Toledo Bowsher 56

Ottoville 71 Lincolnview 50

Pandora-Gilboa 48 Leipsic 37

Parkway 54 Delphos Jefferson 47

Paulding 56 Stryker 33

Spencerville 68 Minster 51

St. Marys Memorial 58 Marion Local 39

Temple Christian 49 New Knoxville 46

Toledo Start 49 Defiance 39

Wapakoneta 44 Perry 35

Wauseon 56 Tinora 45

Wayne Trace 74 Arlington 51