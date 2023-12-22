Human Trafficking Awareness Month activities planned

The Van Wert Cougars and Lincolnview Lancers girls’ and boys’ varsityi basketball teams will play in the sixth annual Human Trafficking Awareness Game on Saturday, January 6. These t-shirts are available for purchase until Wednesday, December 27. YWCA photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and the YWCA of Van Wert County is planning a variety of events to bring awareness to the issue and raise funds to assist victims of human trafficking in the area and from across the nation.

73 percent of victims come from sex trafficking, the most prevalent and widely known, followed by forced labor (14 percent). Many people believe it is primarily an international problem when the reality is that 80 percent of trafficking victims in 2011 were American citizens. Nationally, Ohio ranks fourth in human trafficking incidences. A statistic that often shocks people is that over 60 percent of traffickers know or are acquainted with their victim either as a family member (33 percent) or an intimate partner (28 percent).

“There is the misconception in the U.S. that human trafficking looks like the kidnapping scenarios in movies,” said Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services. “The reality is many traffickers are someone the victim already had a relationship with prior (to them being trafficked), such as a boyfriend or parent.”

Human trafficking strips people of their dignity and freedom and treats victims as commodities for purchase. In its campaign to bring awareness to human trafficking and the services they provide to survivors, the YWCA has several opportunities and events for the community to learn more and to raise funds for programs that help survivors.

Through January 2, a local business will join forces with the YWCA for the “Eat Some Pizza, Raise Some Dough” fundraiser. Customers purchasing food from Klosterman’s Pizza in Van Wert will have the opportunity to make a flat donation to YWCA Survivor Services when paying for their order. Proceeds will support trafficking victims housed at the YWCA.

The Lincolnview Lancers and Van Wert Cougars girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 6, in the sixth annual Human Trafficking Awareness Basketball Game. Junior varsity teams will play at 10 a.m. at Lincolnview High School and the girls’ varsity teams will tip off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity game, both at Van Wert High School.

“We always look forward to the combined game with the girls’ and boys’ teams from Lincolnview and Van Wert,” stated Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator. “This game allows us to broaden the scope of our outreach and get information to an entirely new audience.”

Every player and cheerleader is provided a specially designed t-shirt for the game sponsored by local businesses which include Racster Renovations, Thatcher Insurance, Red Oak Realty (Amber Davis), Klosterman’s Pizza, Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home and Sister’s Embroidery. T-shirts with the same design as the team shirts are currently available for purchase on the Sister’s Embroidery website in the YWCA store. Shirts may be purchased until December 27.

Pout Out Human Trafficking is a by-donation fitness event scheduled for January 11 at Van Wert Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive. Pound is a workout class consisting of drumming, cardio and strength training using the rhythm of popular music to drive the exercise session. The workout is highly

modifiable and can meet the needs of all people along the fitness spectrum.

“The workout can be adapted for variety of fitness levels to be more or less intense,” Schaufelberger said. ”Participants may increase or decrease impact and all movements can be modified for those who might suffer from joint or back issues.”

Interested individuals may register on the YWCA website events page, www.ywcavanwert.org.

A family friendly event, Blackout Human Trafficking: Glow Bowl 2024, is planned from 12-4 p.m. Sunday January 14, at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. A 50-50 raffle as well as raffles for gift cards and other items will be available. Participants will bowl under black lights while learning more about human trafficking and raising funds for YWCA Survivor Services.

The YWCA also provides free HT 101 trainings to schools, businesses or service organizations interested in learning more about the subject. More information about trainings, upcoming events, donation opportunities and YWCA programs may be found on the website.