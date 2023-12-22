Neil Franklin Hammons

Neil Franklin Hammons, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Monday, December 18, 2023, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born November 5, 1942, in Jackson Township, Van Wert County, to C.C. “Pete” and Lela G. (Swartz) Hammons. He married the former Karen J. Bendele on July 16, 1965, and they were blessed with three daughters and nine grandchildren.

Neil retired from B.F. Goodrich after 30 years of service. He also served as a pastor for over 40 years, first as a youth leader at Zion Christian Union, Grover Hill, and the last 30 years at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. While at Trinity Friends, Neil loved visiting those who were in the hospital, at nursing home or were homebound. He was also very active with the Friends Disaster Team on mission trips to Haiti, to areas affected by Hurricane Katrina and those affected by the 2002 Van Wert tornado. Neil also volunteered with the Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry, the March for Life and with Bible school.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen J. Hammons of Van Wert; two daughters, Kelly (Gary) Jones and Kris (Brent) Tow, both of Van Wert; a son-in-law, Ross Laukhuf of Paulding; nine grandchildren, Avery and Eli Jones, Bayley, Karter and Kreston Tow, Madeleine, Adrian, Stella and Lukas Laukhuf; a sister, Linda (Bill) Anderson of Van Wert, and a sister-in- law, Anna Hammons of Fort Jennings.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Lela Hammons; a daughter, Karla Laukhuf; brothers, Charles Hammons and his wife, Corky, and Donald Hammons, and a sister, Lois Christman and her husband, Nick.

Neil loved the Lord and loved serving Him. He enjoyed his family and spending time on vacations at Myrtle Beach and Camp Calvary. He was a great husband and father who left us with a great legacy and many happy times and memories. We will greatly miss him.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 28, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Gerald Baker, officiating. A private family committal will be held at King Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, was entrusted with the arrangements.