Zielke honored

Western Buckeye ESC school board member Jerry Zielke has retired after 40 years of service. Zielke served on the Paulding County cchool board, which merged with the Van Wert County school oard to form the Western Buckeye ESC. He had also served on the Vantage Career Center school board earlier in his career. Zielke was recognized for his years of service at the Western Buckeye ESC’s December meeting and the board and administration expressed a heartfelt thank you for his many years of service. Pictured are WBESC Treasurer/CFO Tricia Taylor, Zielke and WBESC Superintendent Thomas Taylor. Photo submitted