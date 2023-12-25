Council to meet one more time in 2023

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council will meet for the final time in 2023 on Wednesday.

The meeting will be the final one for Council President Jerry Mazur, Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett, and Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis. Mazur and Stinnett chose not to seek re-election and Davis was defeated in his bid to become council president. Current At-Large Councilman Bill Marshall is leaving his seat to fill Davis’s spot in the fourth ward.

The agenda is rather light, with just one piece of legislation currently listed – the third and final reading of an ordinance that will set new water and sewer rates, effective January 1, 2024. Rates are expected to increase by an average of 10 percent.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.