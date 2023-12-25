Help available with winter heating bills

Submitted information

A reminder has been issued for Ohioans needing assistance with paying home energy bills during the cold winter months.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local energy assistance provider.

Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

Most recent utility bills.

A list of all household members (including birth dates and social security numbers).

Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types).

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members. · Proof of disability (if applicable).

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1.

Anyone needing immediate assistance with energy bills should contact their local energy assistance provider. A list of providers can be found at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2024.