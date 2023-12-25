Lancers outduel Musketeers in OT

VW independent sports

Regulation play wasn’t enough so Lincolnview and Fort Jennings went to overtime, where the Lancers claimed a 69-62 win over the visiting Musketeers on Saturday.

Lincolnview led 15-13 after one quarter and 30-21 at halftime. However, Fort Jennings closed the gap to 44-41 after three quarters, then forced the extra session with a 16-13 fourth quarter scoring advantage. The Lancers put in 12 points during the overtime period, while holding Fort Jennings to five.

Bennett Kill led Lincolnview with 17 points, while Cal Evans and Chayse Overholt each scored 14. For the Musketeers, Calvin Menke led all scorers with 24 points and Brandt Menke added 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Lancers were 23-of-55 from the floor, while Fort Jennings was 24-of-54. The difference was the free throw line, where Lincolnview went 17-of-20, compared to 8-of-16 by Fort Jennings.

Lincolnview (2-4) will play at Kalida on Friday and at Fort Recovery on Saturday. Fort Jennings (2-6) will play at Temple Christian on Friday.