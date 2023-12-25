On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. The radio stations will not be able to carry high school basketball games on Friday, December 29, due to contractual obligations with Ohio State. The Buckeyes will play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. that night and the game will air on WKSD/WERT.

Thursday, December 28

WKSD: Ottawa-Glandorf at Crestview (girls)

Saturday, December 30

WERT: Ottoville at Van Wert (boys)