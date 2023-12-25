Top 10 of ’23: Convoy tornado, Delphos train derailment

This aerial photo shows a tree that fell on a house on Sycamore St. in Convoy. Photo courtesy of Rick McCoy

Editor’s note: The VW independent is doing a series of articles on what it has identified as the top 10 local news stories of 2023. The series will run through Saturday, December 30, and will feature stories that generated the most interest from the community. Today’s article features the No. 10 and 9 stories, which both occurred in early 2023.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The No. 10 and 9 stories occurred outside of the Van Wert city limits, but both were significant and caused concern to those in the area where the incidents occurred.

No. 10 – tornado hits Convoy

The National Weather Service determined that a weak tornado caused damage in Convoy on Monday, February 27.

The EF-0 had peak winds of 70 miles per hour and was on the ground for about two minutes, going just over a half mile, with a maximum width of 75 yards. EF-0 tornadoes generally have wind speeds between 65-85 miles per hour and are the lowest classified tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Nevertheless, they are capable of causing significant damage.

The determination was made late after a review of photos and other information was provided by Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, who did a preliminary survey of the damaged area, then interviewed several individuals involved when the twister came through.

According to NWS North Webster, the weak circulation tornado touched down on the north side of Convoy Rd. at a home where two tree limbs in a convergent pattern and debris from a swing set was thrown down the center point of the path. The outer edge of the twister also picked up a small unanchored chicken coop over a shed, clipping the roof and dropping it on the east side.

The tornado pushed in the southwest side of a large metal shed and pushed out metal roofing, then continued across Sycamore St., crossing Ohio 49. It began to weaken as it moved across Hall Drive, causing sporadic tree and shingle damage. It lifted before reaching Franklin St.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred as a result of the tornado.

No. 9 – train derails in Delphos

A number of residents in Delphos were awakened by a loud noise shortly after midnight on Sunday, February 19. That noise turned out to be three train cars that derailed near the intersection of Bank St. and South Bredeick St.

This drone photo shows the aftermath of the train derailment in Delphos. Photo courtesy of John Brotherwood

The westbound train went off the Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern (CFE) rail line, breaking at least one power pole in the process. Two of the derailed cars wound up in the yard of Jonathan Bolen of Bank St.

“I woke up to a loud bang and a flash of lights, then the power went out,” Bolen said. “I ran outside and the railroad guys were running around and they wouldn’t tell me what was going on. The cops showed up and made sure we were okay first and then assessed the situation.”

“It was headed straight toward our living room,” Bolen continued. “We just had a newborn and she’s only two months old so it scared me pretty good.”

Fortunately, the derailed cars were empty grain cars with no hazardous or toxic materials, and no injuries were reported.

Damage was confined to a portion of Bolen’s yard, but electricity was knocked out to more than 100 Ohio AEP customers. Crews were at the scene for much of the day trying to restore power to affected customers. Railroad crews were at the scene as well and by early afternoon had the cars back on the rails and were starting to move them. Roads and streets in the area were blocked off to traffic for a number of hours.

A mismatched rail-head was later determined to be the cause of the derailment.

Tomorrow’s article will feature top 10 stories No. 8 and 7.