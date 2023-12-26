Diane M. (Horner) Kill

Diane M. (Horner) Kill, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:23 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2023, at Mercy-St. Rita’s in Lima after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on September 28, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard P. and Carolee (Schnelker) Horner. She married the love of her life, Gary E. Kill on June 16, 1978.

Diane earned her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University, a pre-school certification from Bluffton University and her master’s degree from The Ohio State University. She retired from Van Wert City Schools as a pre-school special needs teacher after many years of service. She had also worked at the Thomas Edison Center in Van Wert.

Diane is survived by her husband, Gary of Van Wert; her mother, Carolee Horner of Van Wert; her children, Andy Kill and Amy (Craig) Taylor of Van Wert and Adam (Sarah) Kill of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; three grandchildren, Noah and Eileen Kill and Zayn Taylor, and a sister, Donna (David) Thomas of Convoy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard P. Horner, and a brother, Dave Horner.

Diane enjoyed garage sales and Hobby Lobby. She was an avid reader and was a cat lover. Above all, she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. Simply, Diane was kind and genuine. She touched many lives throughout her life and always had a smile for everyone.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane’s memory may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

