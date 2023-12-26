Dorothy A. Sunderland

Dorothy A. Sunderland, 90, of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, at Divine Nursing and Rehab at Shane Hill.

She was born on August 2, 1933, in New Breman, to the late Edgar and Olga (Hegemier) Moeller. Dorothy married the love of her life, Thomas Sunderland on May 21, 1955, and he preceded her in death.

She retired from Van Wert County Hospital after 21 years. Dorothy was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting bedspreads and doll outfits.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Lynn of Ansonia, and Debra (Michael) Germann of Van Wert, seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Adrian and Warren Moeller, and her sister, Martha May.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Christian Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Elm Grove Cemetery, Saint Marys. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December, 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and again one hour prior to funeral services, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Prefered memorials: the First United Methodist Church Choir.

