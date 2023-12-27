Sue E. McDowell

Sue E. McDowell, 62, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, December 25, 2023.

She was born August 9, 1961, in Van Wert, to Richard “Dick” Davis and Harriet Straley, who both preceded her in death.

Sue is survived by her loving husband, Barry L. McDowell, whom she married on March 27, 1992. She also leaves behind her children, Codi (Cody) Feasby and Garrett McDowell, and her cherished grandchildren, Cali and Chase Feasby. Sue also leaves behind her beloved dog, Gus. She is also survived by her sister, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a passion for gardening, flowers and hummingbirds. She loved spending time at the lake and cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren. Sue will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert