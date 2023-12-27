Dog tags for 2024 available for purchase
Van Wert County dog licenses for 2024 are on sale. All dogs three months old or older require a license. Dog tags may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations around the county:
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse
- Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert
- Ohio City Express 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City
- Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy
- Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire
Dog licenses may be purchased online here. A convenience fee will apply.
The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible. If purchasing by mail, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the proper fee. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take your application with you if you received one by mail.
The license cost is $18 per tag. For licenses purchased after January 31, 2024, a penalty of $18 per year tag must be paid in addition to license cost. A three year tag for $54 and lifetime dog tag for $180 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $90 for 5 tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for a kennel license is $90 if purchased after January 31, 2024.
Anyone with questions should contact the Real Estate Department at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office 419.238.0843.
