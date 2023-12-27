Dr. John Karl Eversman D.D.S.

Dr. John Karl Eversman D.D.S., 77, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday evening, December 24, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on March 29, 1946, at St. Mary’s Joint Township Hospital, the son of Myron Herman and Luella Adella (Wierwille) Eversman, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Sheila Rose Gruebmeyer August 26, 1967, and she survives.

Other family members are his two children, Alexandra K. (Bernie) Craig of Powell, and Joshua K. (Sarah) Eversman of Columbus; two granddaughters, Abbie Craig and Analise Eversman, and brother, Thomas Myron (Rheta) Eversman of Jonesboro, Indiana.

John was a graduate of New Knoxville High School and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at The Ohio State University.

He practiced dentistry in Van Wert for over 53 years. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and was very involved throughout his years attending. He wore many hats throughout his time there, by being a deacon, an elder, Sunday school teacher and session member. He loved the Lord and helped others in anyway he possibly could. He was very diligent in studying, listening, teaching, and practicing the Word of God. As a member of Kiwanis, it was another avenue for him to help others. Some of his hobbies included Lionel trains, woodworking and appreciating classic cars.

Most of all, he truly enjoyed being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always told his family how much he loved and cared for them. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. J. H. Vanlal Hruaia officiating. There will be calling hours 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. Interment (immediate family only) will take place at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville.

Preferred memorials: the First Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.