Main St. crash

This car was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of W. Main St. and Shaffer St. The accident occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Fire Department were summoned to the scene. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer