Robert “Rob” Helmke

Robert Helmke, affectionately known as ‘Rob,’ a cherished soul who embodied love as a devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the age of 54, enveloped in an abundance of love.

His departure has left a vast and tender void in the lives of all who were blessed to know him. Rob’s life radiated a profound testament to boundless love and unparalleled generosity. As an adoring husband, he and his beloved wife, Lori Helmke, wove an enduring bond, weaving a tapestry of cherished moments that transcend time. His immeasurable devotion extended unwaveringly to his children.

Rob Helmke

Rob leaves behind daughters Katie Brown (Darren Rupp), Cameran Marbaugh, and Katie Marbaugh, as well as his son, Colt Marbaugh (EB Jenkins).

His children’s triumphs brought him immeasurable joy, and he stood as a beacon of guidance throughout their lives. Rob’s love knew no bounds as a treasured grandfather.

His legacy of love lives on in the hearts of his grandchildren: Andrew Brown, Breklynn Creekmore, Dara Ogunkayode, Carson Rupp, Waylon Marbaugh, and Maizleigh Creekmore. Every cherished moment spent with them was a treasure trove of lasting memories and cherished wisdom.

He was the devoted son of Dorothy Helmke and the late Eldon Helmke, a supportive brother to Brent Helmke (Jennifer Helmke), and a source of unwavering care for his niece and nephew, Paige and Grant Helmke, whom he held dear. Rob worked as a service manager at White’s Honda & Toyota Dealership in Lima.

Rob now reunites with the cherished memories of his father, Eldon Helmke, and grandparents, Margaret Saul and Louis Helmke, and Reuben and Mary Huber, who remained eternally close to his heart.

His inherent kindness, boundless compassion, and unending love defined him as an epitome of a devoted grandfather and an incredibly loving man. His impact on those fortunate enough to know him will forever be etched in fondness and gratitude.

A heartfelt celebration of Rob’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. His memory will forever reside in the tender corners of our hearts. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until time of services on Saturday. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Alzheimer Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.