Top 10: Crestview’s tournament run, Eggerss Stadium

AFter a memorable 2022-2023 tournament run, the Crestview Knights hold up the Division IV runner-up trophy at UD Arena at the University of Dayton. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: The VW independent is doing a series of articles on what it has identified as the top 10 local news stories of 2023. The series will run through Saturday, December 30, and will feature stories that generated the most interest from the community. Today’s article features the No. 8 and 7 stories, both from the local sports scene.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The No. 8 and 7 stories involved the hardwood and the gridiron, one in March, the other in August. Both generated a lot of buzz throughout the area.

No. 8 – Crestview shoots way to state title game

It was three things rolled into one – nerve wracking, fun and memorable. The Crestview Knights put together a basketball tournament run that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

It appeared as though Crestview’s season would end in the Division IV district finals at Elida. The Knights trailed Ottoville by 14 in the third quarter but stormed back for a 63-61 win in double overtime. The victory and district championship put Crestview in the regionals at Bowling Green State University. The Knights motored past Mohawk 61-40 in the semifinals, then posted a heart-stopping 41-40 win over Marion Local in the regional finals.

In the Division IV state semifinals at UD Arena, Crestview used a 26-7 third quarter scoring advantage to defeat Berlin Hiland 69-63. Unfortunately, in the finals, Crestview ran into a Richmond Heights team that many considered to be the best in Ohio, regardless of division. The Spartans, with a loaded all-star team, defeated the Knights 70-26. Even so, Crestview enjoyed a season to remember.

Incidentally, the regionals at BGSU featured not only the Crestview Knights, but the Van Wert Cougars and the Wayne Trace Raiders. The Cougars defeated Rossford 49-42 in the Division II regional semifinals but fell to Rocky River Lutheran West 53-37 in the finals. The Raiders defeated Canton Central Catholic 34-29 in the Division III semifinals but dropped a heartbreaking 62-55 double overtime loss to Ottawa-Glandorf in the regional finals.

No. 7 – new look Eggerss Stadium makes its debut

The new look Eggerss Stadium made its debut August 25. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

It went down to the wire, but massive renovations were on display in time for Van Wert’s August 25 home opener at Eggerss Stadium.

The new look included a much brighter appearance along the home side, along with improved safety, including much-needed hand rails, a welcome addition for many attending home games. Work had been going on since spring and crews worked at a feverish pace in August to put the finishing touches on the first phase of renovations at the historic downtown stadium.

Other improvements included a refurbished Cougar Pride Wall, a brighter shade of gray paint around the stadium and a scoreboard with new panels and improved graphics. The crown jewel was the new artificial turf, which took just nine days to full install and finish, including adding hash marks, numbers, end zone graphics and a giant “VW” at the 50 yard line.

All of the work was Phase I of the massive renovation project, with some parts of Phase II rolled in. The remainder of Phase II is scheduled for 2024 and Phase III for 2025.

By the way, the Cougars christened the new look Eggerss Stadium with a 64-42 victory over Bath in the WBL opener for both teams. The Cougars trailed 21-7 in the second quarter but used nine touchdowns (five rushing, four passing) by Brylen Parker to claim the win.

Tomorrow’s article will feature top 10 stories No. 6 and 5.