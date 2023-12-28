100 wins!

Gavin Grubb is the first Crestview wrestler to reach and surpass 100 career wins. The senior grappler accomplished the feat by going 5-0 with five pins to claim the 128 pound title at the Parkway Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Knights finished second behind Celina in the standings. Lincolnview was third and Parkway finished fourth out of eight teams. A full story on the invite and Grubb will appear on the Sports page in the coming days. Wyatt Richardson/file photo