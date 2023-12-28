Boys hoops: Knights pick up road win

VW independent sports

KALIDA — It wasn’t easy but Crestview earned a 46-41 non-conference road win, 46-41 over Kalida on Wednesday.

Kellin Putman led the Knights with 16 points, including four treys. Wren Sheets added 13 points, with 12 coming in the middle two quarters. Crestview led 12-9 after one quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters.

Kalida was led in scoring by Braylon Smith, who finished with 11 points.

Crestview (7-2) will play at Ottoville on Friday, while Kalida (0-8) will travel to Lincolnview the same night.