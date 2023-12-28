City Council holds final meeting of 2023

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The last meeting of 2023 was the final one for three members of Van Wert City Council.

Council President Jerry Mazur and Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said their goodbyes during Wednesday night’s meeting. Mazur chose not to seek re-election and is retiring from public service, while Davis lost his bid to become council president.

Mazur previously served as mayor and before that as a third ward councilman, but he said it’s time to step aside.

Council President Jerry Mazur presided over his final meeting on Wednesday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I felt as though I could add something that would benefit the city but I think it’s time to move on and let some younger people take over and I’ll enjoy what they do,” Mazur said.

Davis served two terms as the fourth ward’s representative, but lost to Thad Eikenbary in a three-way race for council president.

“We’ve gotten work done, we’ve made progress and we have a lot of good things happening in the city right now,” Davis said. “Positive momentum is a good thing and hopefully that carries over to the next council.”

He added that he and his wife have a four year old child and said he has no plans to run again in the immediate future.

After serving one term, Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett opted not to seek a second term in office. He was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

When city council meets for the first time in 2024, Eikenbary will serve as president, while Jordan Dettrow will take over in the second ward. In addition, Jana Ringwald will join council as an at-large member, replacing Bill Marshall, who’s shifting over to the fourth ward.

All council members, with the exception of Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore, were sworn in by Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington before Wednesday night’s meeting. Moore was not present for the ceremony but was at the meeting.

As expected, council members approved a 10 percent increase of the city’s water rates, effective January 1.

“We just haven’t kept pace with what we need to keep a healthy fund balance in that water fund, so that’s the reason for the 10 percent water rate increase,” Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said.

In other business during the 30-minute meeting council members approved a “then and now” invoice of $3,087 to Smart Start for blood alcohol content monitors and house arrest equipment. On the recommendation of Mayor Ken Markward, council members re-appointed Dennis Cummings to a new five-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 8, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.