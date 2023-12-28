Elks donation

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,000 to the Convoy Fire and EMS for the purchase of two sections of 5-inch LDH supply/attack hose for their tanker truck. This will enable them to draft water from a pond or other resource to supply a large amount of water to the fire engine or a tanker shuttle. The money is from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. Gratitude Grants are given to lodges that meet their per-capita goal of donations to the Elks National Foundation. Pictured are Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer and Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted