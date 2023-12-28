EMA donation

The Van Wert County EMA’s CERT program received a $1,500 donation from Sheriff Tom Riggenbach. The Van Wert County Sheriff department has special funds available through the Furtherance of Justice Program and the money will be designated for emergency response within Van Wert County. The CERT team responds to area fires and disasters and canteens to emergency responders and assists victims at the scene. Pictured are Sheriff Riggenbach and EMA Director Rick McCoy. Photo submitted