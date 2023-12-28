Oath of office

New Van Wert City Council President Thad Eikenbary (above, top) took the oath of office before Wednesday night’s meeting. Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington administered the oath and also swore in council members Jeff Agler, Bill Marshall and Jordan Dettrow (middle picture), and Judy Bowers, Jeff Kallas and Jana Ringwald (bottom picture). The new term for each council member will begin January 1. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent