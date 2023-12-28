Top 10 of ’23: downtown changes, pay increase saga

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward shares information about his first ever veto, which nixed raises previously approved by city council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: The Van Wert independent is doing a series of articles on what it has identified as the top 10 news stories of 2023. The series will run through Saturday, December 30, and will feature stories that generated the most interest from the community. Today’s article features the No. 4 and 3 stories of the year.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a somewhat turbulent summer in the downtown Van Wert area and some of it spilled over into early autumn. The events are the No. 4 and 3 top local stories of 2023.

No. 4 – leadership changes

Several notable changes were made during the summer, with most of them in the downtown Van Wert area within a six week period.

After six months on the job, Van Wert Forward Executive Director Hall Block announced he and the Van Wert County Foundation had parted ways. Block began as a property manager for the Van Wert County Foundation in February of 2020, then was named executive director of Van Wert Forward in January of this year. His final day on the job was June 21, but his dismissal wasn’t announced until mid-July. During his time, he oversaw the downtown restoration and development project. Entering 2024, the executive director position has not been filled yet.

In late July, just days after being placed on leave, longtime Brumback Library Director John Carr announced plans to retire August 31. Carr was suspended for five days after an incident with more than one person at the library, but no other information was ever made available by the library’s board of trustees. That position also remains open.

Also in late July, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Joe Dray announced his immediate resignation, after 18 months on the job. Dray said he was leaving to seek other employment opportunities. A month later, former executive director Mitch Price was named as Dray’s replacement.

Brent Stevens was named as the new executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. There was no controversy though. He simply replaced Stacy Adam, who retired from the position in the spring.

No. 3 — Council raises

It turned into a months long saga with some twists and turns.

By a 4-3 vote in mid-August, Van Wert City Council voted to increase council salaries from $4,900 to $6,100 for ward and at-large members, and from $5,500 to $6,700 for the council president, effective in 2024. Council previously mulled a 10 percent increase to $5,390 for all members but the president, and $6,050 for the council president. All of that happened after weeks of discussion.

Two weeks after approving the raise, Mayor Ken Markward announced he was vetoing the increase. He read aloud a four page document explaining his reasons and he suggested a sizable pay decrease for all members of council. Among other things, Markward said the closeness of the vote helped him decide on the veto, his first since taking office.

There was talk of council members overriding the veto, but no such attempt was made. Instead, legislation with revised salaries, $5,500 for council members and and $6,100 for the council president was introduced. The proposal was later approved, but it didn’t last long.

In early October, council members made the decision to drop the matter entirely after hearing information about the timeline and ethics. The decision to rescind the raises means annual salaries will remain at $4,900 for ward and at-large council members, and $5,500 for the council president for the next two-year term, 2024-2025.

Tomorrow’s article will feature the top two local stories of 2023.