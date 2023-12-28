Top 10 of ’23: eclipse planning, fires concern residents

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy talks about planning for the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: The Van Wert independent is doing a series of articles on what it has identified as the top 10 news stories of 2023. The series will run through Saturday, December 30, and will feature stories that generated the most interest from the community. Today’s article features the No. 6 and 5 stories of the year.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An event that won’t occur until next spring and a series of early 2023 fires in Van Wert County are the No. 6 and 5 stories of the year.

No. 6 – officials start preparing for eclipse

The No. 6 story of 2023 involves looking ahead to 2024 – April 8, 2024 to be specific.

Start planning and preparing – that was the message given by Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy to local elected officials, law enforcement, first responders, business leaders and others during two meetings, one in March, the other in September.

The meetings were held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and McCoy explained that Van Wert County is one of many Ohio counties that will be impacted by the eclipse, the first in the Buckeye State since 1806 and the final one in Ohio until 2444.

Ohio is within a one-day drive for 70 percent of the U.S. population, which makes it a target destination for people who want to view a total solar eclipse.

He also said people from as far as the west coast are expected to head this way, and he said I-75 will be a major thoroughfare, along with I-69. McCoy said traffic management will be key along with infrastructure that will be tested. He cautioned that Wi-Fi and cellular services could be overloaded with all of the extra people here. McCoy also noted residents should be stocked up on food prior to the weekend before the eclipse.

The Ohio EMA has estimated that approximately 58,000 people are expected to flock to the county for it. While the total eclipse itself will last 3-4 minutes, the event will last 3-4 hours from start to finish, and those coming to the area are expected to arrive over the weekend. Once it’s over, the eclipse seekers will all likely try to leave at once.

No. 5 – local fires concern residents

Local authorities and the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a series of fires that were set in early 2023.

Six of the fires in question were set in March, with the other two in January and February. The earliest fire turned into a massive blaze at Gina Dairy LLC on Richey Road near Ohio City. It took nine hours and 1.5 million gallons of water just to bring that fire under control, but it continued to smolder for a number of days afterward.

An arrest was made in late March, after a fire was set at a Glemore residence. Scott P. Keber, 31, was charged with a single count of aggravated arson, but he was later indicted by a grand jury on 16 additional charges – seven counts of aggravated arson, all first degree felonies; eight counts of arson fourth degree felonies, and a first degree misdemeanor charge of arson.

However, those charges were dismissed in October after the results of a competency evaluation led to a determination that Keber was incompetent to stand trial now or in the future.

Tomorrow’s article will feature top 10 stories No. 4 and 3.