Two defendants appear for arraignment

VW independent staff

The docket was light this week, with just two arraignments in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jessica Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. January 17.

James Mihm, Jr., 29, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a fourth degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and is banned from driving until further order of the court; A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 17.