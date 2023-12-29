Holiday weekend hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Van Wert 60 Columbus Grove 51

Van Wert stunned previously undefeated Columbus Grove 60-51 on Friday night. The Bulldogs entered the game 3-0.

The Cougars trailed 16-12 after the first quarter but outscored the visitors 21-8 in the second quarter to carry a 33-24 lead into halftime. Kaden Shaffer drained a pair of second quarter treys, Keaten Welch had five points in the period and Conner Campbell added a pair of baskets.

Campbell scored eight points in the third quarter and Shaffer chipped in with five as the Cougars expanded their lead to 12 by mid-quarter. The Bulldogs closed the gap to six in the final period, but Van Wert hit 6-of-10 foul shots to help seal the win.

The Cougars were led by Campbell, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half. Shaffer finished with 13 points and Collin Haggerty added nine. Columbus Grove’s Landon Best led all scorers with 20 points.

The Cougars (2-6) will host Ottoville today, with the freshmen tipping off at 3 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.

Lincolnview 56 Kalida 49

KALIDA — The Lancers won their second straight and improved to 3-4 on the season with a 56-49 win over Kalida on Friday.

Lincolnview’s Cal Evans led all scorers with 29 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Evans connected on 5-of-6 triple attempts and 8-of-11 foul shots. As a team, the Lancers connected on 11-of-18 (61 percent) three point attempts.

Kalida led 20-15 after the first quarter but the game was tied 28-28 at halftime. The Lancers held a 43-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats had three players in double figures – Jackson Schroeder and Jacob Siebeneck (12 each) and Jaxon Hoffman (10). Schroeder also had a game high seven rebounds.

Lincolnview will play at Fort Recovery tonight.

Ottoville 53 Crestview 37

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville outscored Crestview 21-6 in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Big Green to pull away for a 53-37 victory over the visiting Knights on Friday.

Garrett Trentman scored all eight of his points in the final period, and the Big Green went 11-of-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 20-of-25 in the game. Michael Turnwald finished with a game high 12 points and Jace Langhals had 10. Kellin Putman led Crestview with nine points.

The Knights led 15-11 after the first quarter, including five points each by Putman and Hayden Perrott, but trailed 24-23 at halftime.

Ottoville (6-2) will play at Van Wert today and Crestview (7-3) will travel to Columbus Grove next Friday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 47 Crestview 45 (girls)

CONVOY — On Thursday, Ottawa-Glandorf rallied to defeat Crestview 47-45 in a battle of two 9-0 teams.

The Lady Knights trailed 10-2 early on but battled back to take a 22-21 lead by halftime, and Crestview led 36-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Crestview’s Cali Gregory led all scorers with 18 points, while Ottawa-Glandorf’s Karsyn Erford scored 16 points.

Crestview (9-1) will host Columbus Grove on Thursday.