Local rest area closing for reconstruction

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the rest area U.S. 30 in Convoy on Thursday, January 11, for demolition and replacement.

Plans call for the replacement of all existing buildings and resurfaced parking areas. The rest area will be entirely closed with barricades, including the parking lots. The work is anticipated to close the rest area for approximately one year.

This is what the rest area in Convoy will look like after demolition and reconstruction. ODOT photo

The new structure will be a lodge-style design with everything under one roof, including larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending and regional tourism information, and an attached and covered outdoor picnic area. Included in the new design are landscape upgrades that include Ohio native plants.

ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes noted that with the closures of the rest facilities, larger numbers of commercial trucks in the area may park for extended periods along highway entrance and exit ramps.

“We don’t anticipate any issues with the expected increase in trucks parked along ramps, but it is something to be aware of as a passing motorist,” he said. “We’re excited to provide a fresh and welcoming travel experience for all motorists.”

The nearest open rest area on U.S. 30 will be near Ohio 65, north of Lima.

In May, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan to update 33 rest areas across 17 locations with all new buildings. Additional parking is also being added where possible. Ohio has 85 rest areas located along major highways, not including those maintained by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The rest area along U.S. 23 near Upper Sandusky in Wyandot County will be closed during the same time period.