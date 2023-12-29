Millions in drugs, cash, guns seized

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission confiscated more than $63 million in illegal drugs in 2023, including notable increases in cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.

In 2023, the task forces also seized 400 firearms and $5,471,132 million in currency.

Under OOCIC’s direction, task forces are formed through collaborative efforts and often involve local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Specifically, major drug interdiction task forces operate throughout the state with a focus on seizing illegal narcotics, weapons and cash before they impact Ohio communities.