State releases new unemployment figures

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest jobless rate during the month of November, according to figures released this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Mercer County’s jobless rate was just 1.9 percent, while Wyandot County, Putnam County and Holmes County tied for second lowest at 2.1 percent. Geauga County had the fifth lowest jobless rate last month, 2.2 percent, while Medina, Lake and Auglaize counties came in at 2.3 percent.

Van Wert, Hancock and Wayne counties tied for ninth lowest (2.4 percent).

At 2.6 percent, Paulding County was ranked 71st out of 88 counties, while Allen and Defiance counties had jobless rates of 3.1 percent.

Ottawa County had Ohio’s highest unemployment rate in November, 4.9 percent, followed by Jefferson and Meigs counties (4.7 percent), Monroe County (4.5 percent) and Noble County (4.3 percent).

From October, unemployment rates decreased in 86 of Ohio’s 88 counties. The state’s overall jobless rate in November was 3.6 percent.