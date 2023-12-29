Van Wert man arrested for menacing

VW independent staff

COLDWATER — A Van Wert man is facing a felony charge of menacing by stalking, for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend, a resident of Coldwater, by calling and texting her numerous times during a two-day period.

Eric Seekings

Eric Seekings, 41, was arrested by Van Wert Police earlier this week. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, then was later transferred to the Mercer County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

According to a report from the Coldwater Police Department, Seekings contacted the victim and her mother multiple times on December 23-24. During a face-to-face confrontation with the victim on December 23, Seekings allegedly grabbed her arm and made threatening comments. Later in the day, the Van Wert Police Department confirmed they had made contact with Seekings and had warned him.

Seekings was warned again the following day, after contacting the victim’s mother multiple times. After authorities contacted his probation officer, an arrest warrant was issued for menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony.

Seekings is already on probation for two different menacing cases in Kosciusko County, Indiana.