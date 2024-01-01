Convoy planning 150th anniversary celebration bash

A colorized look at Convoy during the village’s early days. A 150th anniversary celebration is planned for this July. Photo submitted

Editor’s note: Convoy will be celebrating 150 years as a village July 11-13, in conjunction with Convoy Community Days. In the months and weeks leading up to the celebration, a series of articles will be shared on the News page of the VW independent.

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — “This is so different from the country I came from…strange appearing people called Indians…big black bears…so much water…what a swamp and such huge trees. There might be rattlesnakes in such a wilderness.”

Those must have been the thoughts of Robert Nesbit as he recalled the hills and beautiful valleys of Convoy, County Donegal, Ireland, from which he came.

He was the first real settler in the Black Swamp area of Convoy, sent to the area by the Pennsylvania Railroad. He hewed a log cabin out of the woods in 1848 near what later became the John Lare farm.

Mr. Nesbit bought 17 acres of land in 1854, which is now the southeast part of Convoy. Mr. Nesbit and James Pettit planned the town and platted in 1854. Soon families from the swampy area were interested in building houses and living there.

Mr. Nesbit named the new village Convoy after his hometown, Convoy, County Donegal, Ireland and incorporated in 1874. These are the only two towns bearing the name of Convoy in the world. Pettit was the first mayor and a most distinguished citizen. The story will continue next month.

The Convoy 150th Celebration Committee would like to invite you to attend planning meetings and share ideas for making the celebration full and fun. Contact Vicki Smith, Chairperson, at 419.203.7152.

Fundraising has begun with T-Shirts sales available at Rubbish to Wicks & Municipal Building in Convoy. A Wine & Chocolate Pairing is planned for February 10 at the Convoy Opera House. More information will be announced in the near future.