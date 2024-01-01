Cybersecurity incident under investigation

VW independent staff

CLEVELAND — Very little information has been released about a recent incident involving the Ohio Lottery.

“On December 24, 2023, the Ohio Lottery experienced a cybersecurity incident and quickly engaged professionals experienced in handling these types of incidents to assist with an investigation and to assess the full scope of information impacted, lottery officials stated in a press release. “The Ohio Lottery has notified law enforcement.”

The release also said while the cybersecurity incident investigation is ongoing, the State reiterated that if any consumer data was compromised, it will take all measures to assist with credit monitoring to protect Ohioans.

“We will notify all known affected individuals as quickly as possible and in accordance with applicable laws,” lottery officials said.

The incident did not involve any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates.

“The integrity of our games is the top priority, and it is safe to continue to purchase tickets,” the release stated. “Winning tickets over $599 can be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office in Cleveland for payment. The Lottery is working diligently to restore all cashing options in the very near future.”