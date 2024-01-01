HS boys, girls hoops, wrestling roundup

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Ottoville 53 Van Wert 42

Ottoville held off a late charge by Van Wert and defeated the Cougars 53-42 on Saturday.

The Big Green jumped out to a 15-1 lead late in the first quarter and led 20-5 at the end of the period. Ottoville led 29-18 at halftime and 40-30 at halftime. In the fourth quarter, Van Wert trimmed the lead to 43-37 before the Big Green pulled away for the win.

Three Cougars finished in double figures – Keaten Welch had 14 points, Rylan Miller scored 13 and Conner Campbell 10. Ottoville’s Adam Brinkman led all scorers with 16, Jace Langhals and Landon Horstman each scored 12 and Michael Turnwald finished with 10 points.

Ottoville (7-2) will host Columbus Grove tonight) and Van Wert (2-7) will entertain Defiance on Friday.

Lincolnview 54 Fort Recovery 45

FORT RECOVERY – The Lancers won their third straight game with a 54-45 victory over Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Lincolnview (4-4) will play at Van Wert on Saturday. It will be a girls/boys doubleheader, with the varsity girls tipping off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys.

Delphos Jefferson 71 Van Wert 42 (girls)

DELPHOS — Lyv Lindeman scored 27 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer, and the LadyCats defeated Van Wert 71-42 on Saturday.

Lindeman scored at least six points in each quarter and surpassed the 1,400 point career mark. In addition, Maddy Burris connected on six treys and finished with 18 points. As a team, Delphos Jefferson hit 11 three point attempts.

Jazzlyn Florence led Van Wert with 14 points and Amaya Dowdy finished with 10.

Van Wert (2-7) will play at Defiance on Thursday, while Delphos Jefferson (8-1) will host Allen East the same night.

Wrestling

Cougars compete at Defiance

DEFIANCE — Van Wert finished 16th out of 56 teams at the Tri-State Border War at Defiance last week.

Owen Bates went 4-1 at the event and finished as the runner-up at 106 pounds. Xavier Leal went 6-3 and finished sixth overall at 126 pounds.