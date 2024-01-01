On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, January 4

WKSD – Paulding at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 5

WKSD – Antwerp at Paulding (boys)

WERT – Defiance at Van Wert (boys)

Saturday, January 6

WKSD – Crestview at Antwerp (boys)

WERT – Lincolnview at Van Wert (girls, 3:45 p.m. pregame, 4 p.m. tipoff)

WERT – Lincolnview at Van Wert (boys, immediately after girls game)