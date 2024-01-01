On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, January 4
WKSD – Paulding at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 5
WKSD – Antwerp at Paulding (boys)
WERT – Defiance at Van Wert (boys)
Saturday, January 6
WKSD – Crestview at Antwerp (boys)
WERT – Lincolnview at Van Wert (girls, 3:45 p.m. pregame, 4 p.m. tipoff)
WERT – Lincolnview at Van Wert (boys, immediately after girls game)
